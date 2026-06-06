Georgia primary runoff: Early voting begins in some counties this weekend

ATLANTA — Early voting begins this weekend in several metro Atlanta and west Georgia counties ahead of the June 16th Georgia primary runoff elections.

Voting already started on Friday in Bartow and Troup counties. Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Habersham, Heard, Rockdale and Walton counties will start early voting on Saturday.

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The rest of the counties in the Channel 2 Action News viewing area will be able to early vote starting on Monday. The early voting period for all of Georgia ends Friday, June 12.

Times will vary for each polling location and from county-to-county. You can check the Georgia Secretary of State’s website here or your county election page for exact locations and times.

Remember, you can early vote at any voting location in your county. But on Election Day, you must vote at your assigned precinct.

GEORGIA PRIMARY RUNOFF RACES

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and businessman Rick Jackson are in the runoff for Republican nomination for Georgia governor. The winner will race Democratic nominee and former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

There’s also the Republican runoff to determine who will challenge Sen. Jon Ossoff for U.S. Senate seat in November’s midterms. Voters will decide between U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and former football coach Derek Dooley.

Both parties have a runoff for Lt. Governor race. Josh McLaurin and Nabilah Parkes face each other on the Democratic side and Greg Dolezal and John F. Kennedy face each other on the Republican side.

You can find a sample ballot for primary runoff candidates in your county on the My Voter Page here.

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