Boil water advisory issued for Northside Parkway corridor in Atlanta

ATLANTA — City water officials are asking some residents and businesses to take extra precautions when using tap water.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management issued a boil water advisory along the Northside Parkway corridor, officials said Friday.

Crews are currently responding to a 16-inch water line issue that has led to a service disruption.

The department said once a tree has been removed and a partner utility company finishes their repairs, crews will start water line repairs.

Northside Parkway is closed temporarily between West Paces Ferry Road and 3715 Northside Parkway because of this repair work.

The boil water advisory will stay in place until water sampling is completed to ensure water safety, watershed authorities said.

Officials are warning everyone in the affected zone that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures to boil all water before use, or use bottled water. This includes for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food or brushing teeth.

Bottled water is available for those affected at the following locations:

Fire Station 27 – 4260 Northside NW, Atlanta, GA 30327

– 4260 Northside NW, Atlanta, GA 30327 Fire Station 23 – 1545 Howell Mill Rd., NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

The water should be boiled for one minute past a rolling boil. The Atlanta Department of Water Management has other tips on how to deal with a boil water advisory.

The elderly and those with immune deficiencies should be particularly cautious. Parents should also be particularly cautious when using water for their infants.

Do not drink water from public water fountains in the impacted area.

The city’s water officials said vigorous hand washing or showers with soap and tap water should be safe. But water that has been boiled and cooled should be used if washing hands to prepare food.

The public should exercise these water precautions until officials lift the boil water advisory.

Those who experienced a loss of water service at their address should boil their water before using even if they are outside the area described.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management provides regular updates on social media at @ATLWatershed.

