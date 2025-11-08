BODYCAM: Atlanta murder suspect tries to run after ramming police car

ATLANTA — More than six months after a man was found shot in the backseat of a car and later died, police have arrested his accused killer.

Keith Hawkins, 37, was arrested on Oct. 28 and charged with murder after a deadly shooting on Eloise Street in April.

Channel 2 Action News was at the shooting scene, where police found an injured man in the car and tried rushing him to the hospital, but the man died on the way there. His identity has not been released.

Police are now releasing body camera footage that shows them capturing Hawkins.

Officers spotted Hawkins’ car on Pickfair Way near Ashwood Avenue.

The video shows officers box Hawkins’ car in before he back into one of them while trying to escape.

When Hawkins realizes he can’t get away in the car, the video shows him making a run for it while tossing a gun aside.

He’s tackled quickly and placed in handcuffs.

Hawkins is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a machine gun, obstruction and more gun and driving charges.

