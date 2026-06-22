Blues legend BB King’s music gets a fresh twist in new release

ATLANTA — As we celebrate Black Music Month, there will be a special treat for fans of the blues this year.

More than 50 years after the legendary BB King released the album “Lucille Talks Back,” his work is being re-imagined and newly released.

King has been synonymous with the blues for 60 years. The icon and his Gibson guitar, Lucille, wowed crowds around the world.

Now, more than 50 years after his album “Lucille Talks Back,” the work has been remade and was executive-produced by Meshell Ndegeocello.

“It wasn’t on Spotify, it wasn’t on Apple, it wasn’t on Tidal,” Ndegeocello said.

Ricardo Spicer told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson that when his company, Fresh Sonics, found the overlooked album, he knew having contemporary artists cover King’s songs would introduce the legend to a whole new generation.

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The album features artists like Ledisi, Ann Nesby, and Atlanta-based singer Avery Sunshine, who opened for King 15 years ago.

“I knew about Lucille, but I didn’t really get it until I walked out on stage, opening for him at Royal Albert Hall in London,” she said. “There’s so many people in there that I almost can’t start.”

Sunshine said she was honored to work on the album that fuses rhythm and soul with King’s signature style of blues.

She remade the song “Everybody Lies a Little,” Sunshine said.

Spicer said it took a year to put the album together, and he hopes it makes new listeners want to hear more.

“Being able to reimagine this music for a contemporary generation is a great way to bring it into a contemporary space for people to go back and really fall in love with BB King,” he said.

The album “Lucille Talks Back” will be released on all streaming platforms on Friday.

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