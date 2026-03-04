Bills increasing penalties for protesters who block roads pass Georgia Senate, House

ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate passed a bill aimed at increasing penalties and punishments for those who obstruct public roads, highways and sidewalks cleared the chamber.

A separate bill going through the House of Representatives also passed, though each take different approaches to increa

Senate Bill 443, “Offenses Against Public Order,” would heighten the consequences of blocking roads and other public passage.

The bill adds the phrase “high and aggravated misdemeanor” to currently existing statute, increasing penalties for those convicted of blocking the roads to as much as $5,000 fines and up to a year in prison, an increase from the $1,000 fines set for similar violations previously.

Another provision of the bill specifically adds that the charges escalate from a misdemeanor to a high and aggravated misdemeanor if they refuse commands from peace officers to move out of the roadway in question or otherwise cease blocking passage for pedestrians or vehicles.

SB 443 also adds the potential to make those convicted pay restitution and civil liability damages, in addition to the normal penalties.

The bill took two votes to pass on the Senate Floor, with the final vote split 37-14 in support, with three senators not voting and two excused from voting.

The bill will now make its way through the Georgia House of Representatives, though a different, but related, bill with much higher penalties is already moving forward.

House Bill 1076 would create a new felony offense related to blocking members of law enforcement on roadways.

For HB 1076, those who get in the way of law enforcement officers with a motor vehicle would face felony obstruction charges and up to $100,000 in penalties. Those convicted of doing so would face between one and five years in prison.

The felony offense bill passed in the House 96-54, with six members not voting and 13 excused.

