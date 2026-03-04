Wayfair announces opening date for its Atlanta physical store

ATLANTA — Wayfair has announced when its new physical store will open in Atlanta.

The popular online retailer announced last year that it planned to replace the former Walmart at the District on Howell Mill that closed in 2023.

Now, we know the store will open at 10 a.m. on March 31 with a grand-opening weekend celebration planned for April 17-19.

The store will give away $50 gift cards for the first 100 customers every day that weekend.

This will be Wayfair’s second brick-and-mortar store in the country. The company says it aims to offer customers the same “seamless shopping experience” that they get online.

