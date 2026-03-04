2026 Publix Atlanta Marathon: 3 runners to get prize money after lead car mishap in women’s half

The Atlanta Track Club says it has completed its review into a mishap from the women’s half marathon during the 2026 Publix Atlanta Marathon weekend.

During Sunday’s race, the lead car for the race accidentally made a wrong turn and caused three women to veer off course. The runners - Jess McClain, Emma Grace Hurley and Ednah Kurgat - were in the lead at the time.

The review determined a medical call for an officer down led to the disruption. The emergency turned out to be a retired Fulton County deputy who had been hit by a car.

“As per their training, the police personnel assigned to the race responded to aid the officer down and to support the arrival of additional first responders around and through the race course,” officials said.

The Atlanta Track Club says it will not change the outcome of the race, but it is offering prize money to McClain, Hurley and Kurgat.

“Atlanta Track Club’s position remains unchanged: We are responsible for the integrity of these championships,” officials said.

McLain will receive the equivalent of a first-place prize while Hurley and Kurgat will split a combination of a second and third-place prize amount since they were shoulder-to-shoulder.

