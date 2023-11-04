Man accused of raping woman in Ga. Kroger bathroom pleads guilty, sentenced to nearly 30 years

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of raping a woman in a Kroger bathroom is set to spend the next several decades in prison.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Gregory Hathorne, who was initially charged with rape, kidnapping and battery, agreed to a plea deal.

The conditions of the deal were that Hathorne had to plead guilty to rape and the other charges against him would be dropped.

The charges stem from an incident at a Kroger in April 2021.

WJCL reported that Hathorne admitted to pulling a woman into the female-only bathroom and raping her.

After the attack, Good Samaritans caught him as he attempted to leave the store.

According to WJCL, the 26-year-old victim died three months after her attack.

Hathorne was sentenced to 25 years in prison, followed by life on probation.

