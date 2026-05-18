North Georgia man dies two days after wrecking dirt bike

ATHENS, Ga. — A man had died two days after he crashed his dirt bike

Athens-Clarke County police said they were called out to the wreck on Whit Davis Road near Pettit Lane just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

They found Worley Lorenzo Robinson, 28, of Elberton, with serious injuries after crashing the bike.

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He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and died on Monday from his injuries.

Athens-Clarke County police said they are still working to determine how the crash happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 762-400-7354.

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