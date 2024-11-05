Bernie Marcus: Tributes pour in after death of Home Depot co-founder

ATLANTA — People around Georgia and the U.S. are reacting to the death of Home Depot Co-Founder Bernie Marcus.

Marcus made his fortune co-founding home improvement chain Home Depot. He was a part of making it the largest home improvement retailer in the world.

But the man was just as well-known across the Atlanta metro as a philanthropist who donated hundreds of millions of dollars.

Here are the tributes so far:

The Home Depot

“Bernie was an inspiration in many ways. He was a master merchant and a genius with customer service. Together with Arthur Blank and Ken Langone, Bernie helped create a nation of doers who could tackle any project, large or small. He loved our customers. He also loved the associates who made the company what it is today. More than anything, he deeply believed in the company’s core values, particularly that of giving back. He never lost sight of his humble roots, using his success not for fame or fortune but to generously help others. In business and in charity, Bernie was unparalleled in generosity and goodwill.”

The Home Depot co-founder, Falcons and Atlanta United Owner Arthur Blank

“I am heartbroken at the passing of my dearest friend, Bernie Marcus. Today, I’ve lost a father-figure, mentor, brother and business and life partner. While this loss is profoundly painful, I am grateful for the close to 60 years we spent together, navigating challenges and celebrating successes, and I am honored to have been part of Bernie’s remarkable life .

Bernie’s impact extends far beyond the aisles of our stores; his philanthropic efforts touched countless lives and communities. He believed in the power of giving back and dedicated himself to making a difference in the world. His commitment to innovation, integrity and service was an inspiration to everyone who knew him, including me. His passion for improving people’s lives drove his generosity, and it was part of his DNA in leading The Home Depot and continued through his life and will continue well beyond his passing. Beyond Bernie’s professional success, Bernie’s devotion to his beautiful family was equally admirable.

On behalf of my entire family and our family of businesses, I send my deepest condolences to his dear wife and my friend, Billi Marcus, and their beautiful family. We join the city of Atlanta, the nation of The Home Depot associates and those that have had the distinct honor of knowing Bernie in mourning the loss of a leader, entrepreneur, philanthropist, humanitarian and friend.

Bernie’s tremendous commitment to so many causes will live on, as will the immeasurable impact on countless individuals and families who have been blessed by his giving heart. I will forever carry his memory and influence on my life with me.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

“Today, Marty, the girls, and I join all Americans in mourning the passing of Bernie Marcus, especially here in Georgia where he and the company he co-founded has had such a profound impact. An icon of the business world who created jobs and opportunity for generations of The Home Depot employees, his considerable philanthropy will also reverberate through history, touching lives for the better.

Georgia was blessed to know such a man of vision and generosity, and we will keep Billi, the entire Marcus family, and the The Home Depot team in our thoughts and prayers as we honor his life and memory.”

Georgia Aquarium

Our hearts are heavy that our founder and benefactor Bernie Marcus has passed away. A lifelong philanthropist, Mr. Marcus was the driving force behind conceptualizing and creating the Western Hemisphere’s largest aquarium. We would not exist without his vision, generosity, determination, and his spirit. He sought to make the wonders of the ocean accessible to all, and in turn inspired more than 40 million visitors since 2005, helped spur the revitalization of downtown Atlanta, and paved the way for innovations in dynamic aquarium design and display. We are forever grateful to him. Our hearts are with his wife, Billi, his children and grandchildren, and all those that knew and loved him.

Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera

“We lost a great man with an immense impact, including at @GeorgiaTech. Thank you, Bernie. You will be dearly missed.”

