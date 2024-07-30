Auburn University to get rid of DEI office following order by Alabama governor

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn University says it is dissolving its Office of Inclusion and Diversity in August.

A statement from the university obtained by WRBL-TV said that the office remains committed to supporting all students and upholding the First Amendment despite the office closing on Aug. 15.

“Throughout this process, it was critical that we respected our AU colleagues affected by this change,” Provost Vini Nathan and senior vice presidents Kelli Shomaker and Bobby Woodard said in a letter to students and staff.

The move comes after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a law banning DEI programs and certain teachings at state schools. They have until Oct. 1 to comply with the law.

The office has 14 full-time employees and three part-time graduate assistants.

The university said the employees will be reassigned to other departments, WRBL reported.

