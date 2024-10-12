Atlanta’s Frederick Douglass High School adorned with historical markers

ATLANTA — On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered for Frederick Douglass High School’s annual alumni picnic.

While they were there, the Atlanta City Council honor the school’s legacy by installing two historical markers.

According to the Atlanta City Council, the high school was built in 1968 in response to a growing need for a place for African American students to go to school.

With the school’s emphasis on community engagement, the city council says it played a “significant role” in the Civil Rights Movement in Atlanta.

The historical marker honors the school’s namesake, abolitionist Frederick Douglass, its students, and educators both past and present.

City Councilman Michael Julian Bond, who is an alumni of Frederick Douglass High School himself, unveiled the markers on Saturday afternoon.

Some of the school’s most notable alumni include Dr. Bernice King, Dexter Scott King, former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and rappers T.I., Killer Mike and Lil Jon.

Last week, Lemon Street School in Cobb County was placed on the National Register of Historic Places for its contributions in educating African American students during segregation.

