Atlanta woman the latest tourist charged with illegally possessing ammunition in Turks and Caicos

ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman has become the latest tourist arrested in the Turks and Caicos for allegedly having ammunition in her luggage at the airport.

Tiana Jones was arrested on Thursday, August 1 at Howard Hamilton International Airport.

Turks and Caicos Islands Police told ABC News that Jones was allegedly caught with two rounds of ammunition in her luggage as she was about to leave the islands.

Jones appeared in a local court on Tuesday and was charged with illegally possessing ammunition.

She was ordered to be held and her attorneys will have to apply for bail for her.

A sufficiency hearing has been scheduled for October 4.

In the Turks and Caicos, it’s illegal to bring ammunition into the country without getting prior approval from police.

