Atlanta United defender lands spot on U.S. Men’s Soccer Olympic team

ATLANTA — An Atlanta United player has landed a spot on the United States Men’s Olympic soccer team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

U.S. Soccer named Atlanta United defender Caleb Wiley to the roster on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The 19-year-old Wiley is the second player representing the club in the Olympics, joining Argentina’s Ezequiel Barco who is currently on loan from the team.

Olympics Men’s soccer features mostly players age 23 and younger. This year is the first time the U.S. men’s team will compete in the soccer portion of the Olympics since 2008.

In 84 appearances with Atlanta United, Wiley has scored six goals and had nine assists.

Atlanta United signed Wiley as a homegrown player on Jan. 18, 2022, after he initially joined the U-12 team in 2016.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

A local woman makes history by leading the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (WSB-TV)

©2024 Cox Media Group