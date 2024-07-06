GA husband arrested for killing wife, unborn child after stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Columbus man has been arrested and is awaiting extradition back to Georgia after killing his wife and unborn child.

On Friday just before 2 p.m., Columbus Police officers responded to the 100 block of 20th Avenue (E. Canty Homes) in reference to a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found Chasity Dean, 20, suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to the hospital where doctors learned she was pregnant.

At around 2:30 p.m., doctors pronounced both Dean and her unborn child dead from their injuries.

During the course of the investigation, police discovered Kyle Dean, 20, the husband of Chasity Dean as the suspect.

Kyle Dean was arrested at a home in East Alabama and was taken to the Lee County Jail where he is awaiting extradition back to Columbus.

