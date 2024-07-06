Elderly missing man rescued from the woods by nearly 100 public safety officers in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 100 officers, deputies, firefighters and other public safety workers swarmed on Forsyth County earlier this week to find a missing man.

Horace Dixon, 80, wandered off from his Valley Circle home in Forsyth County on Tuesday morning.

Deputies say Dixon has several health issues and temperatures were quickly rising into the mid-90s, so they began searching for him quickly.

They say the search started with 30 of Forsyth County deputies, K9s and drones searching. Eventually, Forsyth firefighters and neighboring agencies jumped in to help find him.

They found him five hours later in the woods. He was dehydrated and had some minor injuries, but likely would not have survived the night.

“I am awed by the teamwork and dedication every public safety professional demonstrated in this search. This is proof of solid regional and local relationships. I heard more than once, ‘We have to find him, we can’t accept any other outcome,’” Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said. “Every single person there was committed to his rescue.”

Dixon was treated for his injuries and is now safe with his family.

