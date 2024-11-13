Atlanta teacher gives birth months early while partner suffers brain bleed

ATLANTA — The community is rallying behind a beloved Atlanta teacher and her family as they face some of the toughest times of their lives.

Amanda Bertrand, a Kindergarten and first grade teacher at Atlanta International School, was hospitalized for three weeks when she began experiencing complications with her pregnancy.

Her partner, Christian Lewis, was by her side every day as doctors monitored her and Baby Shiloh closely, friends say. That’s until Lewis suffered an unexpected brain bleed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Friends of the couple say he’s now in the hospital himself and is unconscious.

While fighting towards her January 19 due date in the hospital and worrying about Lewis, Bertrand gave birth to Baby Shiloh months before his due date. The baby is now in the NICU, where friends say he will likely stay until January.

“Amanda, Christian, and Shiloh are now facing tremendous emotional and financial challenges. With the collective strength of our community, we hope to offer them some relief and support,” friends wrote in an online fundraiser.

TRENDING STORIES:

There is no word on Lewis’ current condition or what caused his brain bleed.

You can donate to the family at a GoFundMe campaign here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group