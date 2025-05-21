Atlanta students get sweet taste of nature, protecting bees with special club

ATLANTA — In Atlanta, some students at H.J. Russell West End Academy are getting A+ in Bee 101.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson went to the school in southwest Atlanta, where the kids were harvesting honey and even turning a profit.

Students in the Bee Club have spent a year working with a real life beekeeper, their mentor Edward Morgan.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Wednesday was harvest day and the Bee Club had a delicious time harvesting.

“It is delicious, I mean, it is out of this world,” a bee club supporter said.

While sometimes you get stung, Wednesday showed it was the students that were truly sharp.

TRENDING STORIES:

They learned everything from slipping into their bee suits to avoid the stings and using what they’ve learned to slowly pull up layers of honeycomb filled frames.

Then, the only hives they get are the bees they brush off the honeycomb to harvest nature’s gold.

“You should probably move very slowly, and not too fast, because then they (the bees) get alerted and feel like you’re a danger to them,” one student said.

The Bee Club spent months learning about and caring for roughly 50,000 bees.

“Usually once or twice a month, Mr. Morgan will come in and help the kids sort of examine the bees and check for honey, check for eggs and look for the queen,” Lelitia Lane, a parent liaison, said. “Make sure the hive is OK.”

Wednesday, the students scraped the honeycombs and put them in the extractor, on the tap and into the jar to harvest their honey.

The students were beaming with pride after tasting what they’d accomplished and knowing that what they were doing to protect the pollinators was important.

The Bee Club was started with a grant from the Metro Atlanta Beekeepers Association to start the club. They sell the honey to teachers and classmates, too.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group