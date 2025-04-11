Atlanta recreation center to temporarily close for potential mold abatement

ATLANTA — Starting Friday, Atlanta’s Department of Parks and Recreation is closing the Bessie Branham Recreation Center for abatement of potential mold found in the building.

The city said they are taking “these concerns very seriously” and have hired a contractor to address the issue, leading to the temporary building closure.

As a result, all of the after-school and teenage programming that happens at the Branham Recreation Center will be moved to the Coan Recreation Center on Woodbine Avenue SE.

Anyone with questions can call Coan Recreation Center at 404-371-5008, or for more questions about programming, you can call 470-725-3598 or 404-546-6813.

“Our top priority is the health and well-being of everyone in our community. As we work to mitigate this issue, we encourage anyone who has been in the building and may be experiencing symptoms commonly associated with mold exposure to seek guidance from their healthcare provider,” officials said in a statement, thanking residents for their understanding and cooperation.

The city will provide updates as they are available.

