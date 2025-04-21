Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci hosts ‘Golden Bunny Bash’

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci said he’s grateful now that he’s in a position to give back to his community on Easter Sunday.

Since his release from prison earlier this year, he says he has learned from his mistakes and wants to use his music and platform to inspire children to make the right choices.

He hosted the second annual Golden Bunny Bash on Sunday.

The free event attracted hundreds of people, including lots of children who not only got the chance to meet the rapper, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, but they also participated in a lot of fun and games.

There was an Easter egg hunt, bounce houses, a gaming truck, live music, and lots of sweet treats.

When asked by Channel 2’s Michael Seiden what message he had for children, Bennett said, “For all of the kids, stay in school, dream big, anything’s possible, the sky’s the limit, and always give back if you can.”

More than 650 Easter baskets were given out to children at the event.

