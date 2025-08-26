Atlanta rapper Lil Nas X says he’ll be OK after ‘terrifying’ nearly naked arrest

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Rapper Lil Nas X is addressing his Los Angeles arrest last week for the first time.

The Atlanta native, whose real name is Montero Hill, was “nearly naked” when he was taken into custody. He was found wearing only underwear and cowboy boots.

The “Old Town Road” singer, 26, faces four felonies, including three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and a count of resisting an executive officer, The Associated Press reported.

Hill took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share an update with his 10.3 million followers.

“Ya girl is going to be OK,” Hill said on his Instagram Story. “That was a terrifying four days.”

He had been taken to an area hospital when officials suspected he had been having a possible overdose. After several hours there, he was taken to jail.

