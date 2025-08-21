Atlanta rapper Lil Nas X arrested ‘nearly naked’ in LA

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Rapper Lil Nas X was arrested and taken to the hospital in Los Angeles early Thursday morning, sources told ABC News.
ABC News learned that the 26-year-old, whose real name is Montero Hill, was “nearly naked” when he was taken into custody.
Sources say the Los Angeles Police Department got a call for a man in the road in his underwear. When they arrived, they identified the man as the Atlanta-native rapper.
Hill reportedly did not go willingly and LAPD officers had to use some force, sources to ABC News.
It’s unclear what he was taken to the hospital for.
Police are continuing their investigation.
ABC has reached out to reps for Lil Nas X for comment.
