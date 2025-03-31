Atlanta pollen count stays extreme, allergy expert recommends steps to avoid taking it to bed

ATLANTA — Going outside over the weekend may have felt like a struggle for those of us with allergies.

Severe Weather Team 2 said that over the weekend, the metro Atlanta area broke a record when it came to pollen counts.

“Take a look at the number, over 14,000,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said. “That is definitely in the extreme range. And not only that, we are seeing the highest range recorded in 35 years.”

So, Channel 2 Action News took a closer look at why the pollen counts have been so high this spring.

Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer spoke to a local medical group, where they’ve been tracking pollen for more than 25 years.

Over the weekend, Atlanta pollen counts went from red, meaning extremely high, to record-breaking. It was enough to shatter a 35-year record for the area.

Atlanta Allergy and Asthma allergy expert Dr. Lily Hwang said that it was partly from weather conditions.

“With the warmer weather and humidity being the way it was, it was the perfect storm for us to have the high count,” Hwang said.

The pine, birch and oak pollens are all a problem right now, and even if you don’t have allergies, there’s enough material in the air to bother almost anyone.

“We’ve got things like pine that’s an irritant reaction and so even without the allergy it’s enough to both your nasal passage.. tickle your nose and things that are in your eyes,” Hwang said. “Make sure you, when you go home, you shower before you get to bed. Al that pollen sticking to your hair and skin.”

Hwang said over the counter allergy medicines could be a good start, but a lot of allergy sufferers can benefit from testing and custom treatments.

