Study: GA city among top 15 most challenging cities for allergies

ATLANTA — A new study from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America identified the top 100 U.S. metro areas where it’s challenging to live with seasonal allergies.

One Georgia city cracked the top 15, but it’s not Atlanta.

The study lists Augusta at No. 12 with a score of 80.37. Atlanta meanwhile came at No. 40 with a score of 73.19.

AAFA said it calculated scores using the following factors: tree, grass and weed pollens; allergy medicine use; and the number of allergy specialists.

Augusta ranked worse than average in the pollen and medical use categories, but had an average rating for the allergy specialists. Atlanta meanwhile had an average ranking across the board.

Tree pollen season typically runs from late February to June. The metro Atlanta area typically sees the most extreme numbers around March or April.

Here are the top 15 most challenging places to live with seasonal allergies, according to the study.

Wichita, Kansas New Orleans, Louisiana Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Tulsa, Oklahoma Memphis, Tennessee Little Rock, Arkansas Raleigh, North Carolina Richmond, Virginia Greenville, South Carolina Greensboro, North Carolina Virginia Beach, Virginia Augusta, Georgia Dallas, Texas Baton Rouge, Louisiana Winston-Salem, North Carolina

