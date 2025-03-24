Extreme pollen count reaches a new high for 2025

The pollen count for Monday was 3,028. The extreme pollen count range begins at 1,500, so we were more than double that.

This time of year, from late March through the first half of April, is when we have those highest tree pollens. This was the highest count of the year so far.

There is also more daylight each day this time of year, which increases the pollen count, and warmer temperatures plus the wind stir up that pollen.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz will be tracking even warmer weather in the days ahead on Channel 2 Action News.

