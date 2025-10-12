Atlanta police want to identify shooting suspects who shot into apartment complex, injuring 4 people

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public to help identify suspects involved in a shooting that injured four people on July 3.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 12:04 a.m. at 600 Martin St SE, and found three females and one male with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to the hospital by Grady EMS for treatment.

Police say a group of men fired multiple rounds towards the home, hitting the victims inside. The suspects then drove away in what appeared to be a black Dodge Ram.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden spoke with a woman who lives at the apartment complex, and she said she’s grateful to be alive after bullets came flying through her apartment.

"Thank God I wasn't downstairs and I was upstairs, and thank God my kids weren't there," Tilethia Rouse said.

Though the shooters fired shots into her neighbor's apartment, several rounds came into her apartment, too.

Though the shooters fired shots into her neighbor’s apartment, several rounds came into her apartment, too.

“They were laying on the floor, and the ambulance came and picked them up and put them on a stretcher and took them out,” she said.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are asking anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477, visiting www.stopcrimeatl.org, or texting CSGA to 738477. A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

