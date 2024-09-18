Atlanta police want to identify man who broke into hair salon, stole lots of merchandise

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man who stole merchandise from a hair salon.

On Thursday, Sept. 12, at around 11:09 p.m., the man broke into the Bxplicit Hair Salon at 49 Boulevard SE on the Chamberlain and Fitzgerald side of the building.

He stole large amounts of hair and hair and beauty supplies from the salon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

If you can identify him, police ask you to contact Investigator Brian Webber at 470-597-0691 or email BJWebber@atlantaga.gov.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Gwinnett police looking for ATM thieves who stole thousands of dollars

©2024 Cox Media Group