Atlanta police sergeant accidentally shoots himself, taken to Grady Memorial Hospital

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer accidentally shot himself early Monday morning.
Police said that at around 2 a.m. officers responded to the Atlanta Public Safety Annex after an APD sergeant had shot himself in the leg.
An investigation determined that the sergeant was putting a recovered firearm into evidence when the gun went off accidentally.
Police did not identify the sergeant, who is stable at Grady Memorial Hospital.
Officers are continuing to investigate this incident.
