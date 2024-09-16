Atlanta police sergeant accidentally shoots himself, taken to Grady Memorial Hospital

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer accidentally shot himself early Monday morning.

Police said that at around 2 a.m. officers responded to the Atlanta Public Safety Annex after an APD sergeant had shot himself in the leg.

An investigation determined that the sergeant was putting a recovered firearm into evidence when the gun went off accidentally.

Police did not identify the sergeant, who is stable at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Officers are continuing to investigate this incident.

