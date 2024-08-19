Atlanta police searching for woman accused of assault outside of sports bar

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a woman they say assaulted another outside of a northeast Atlanta sports bar.

Police say on January 13, officers responded to 3179 Peachtree Road NE regarding an assault that occurred.

An unknown woman assaulted the victim in the doorway of a restroom at Moondogs Sports Bar, police said.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may be able to identify these individuals to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s General Crimes Unit. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), online at here, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

