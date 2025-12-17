Atlanta police searching for third suspect months after deadly shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested two people and are now searching for a third in a deadly shooting back in October.

Police responded to a report of someone shot on Alison Ct. SW around 10:02 p.m. on Oct. 18.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At the scene, officers found a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators shared a photo on Tuesday of Dameyon Heck, who they say is wanted for murder.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

In November, Tremeico Watson, 20, was arrested for traffic offenses. He was later charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Ranique Crawford, 19, was arrested in Brooklyn last week and was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Anyone who knows where Heck is should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group