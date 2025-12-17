Atlanta police searching for third suspect months after deadly shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested two people and are now searching for a third in a deadly shooting back in October.
Police responded to a report of someone shot on Alison Ct. SW around 10:02 p.m. on Oct. 18.
At the scene, officers found a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators shared a photo on Tuesday of Dameyon Heck, who they say is wanted for murder.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
In November, Tremeico Watson, 20, was arrested for traffic offenses. He was later charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Ranique Crawford, 19, was arrested in Brooklyn last week and was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Anyone who knows where Heck is should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
