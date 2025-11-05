Police working to identify 2 men connected to deadly Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is working to identify two men they say could be connected to a deadly shooting.

Police responded to a report of someone shot on Alison Ct. SW around 10:02 p.m. on Oct. 18.

At the scene, officers found a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, police want to identify two men who are persons of interest related to the incident.

Anyone with information about the two men’s identities is asked to call APD or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

