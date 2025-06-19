Atlanta police searching for missing man with dementia

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a missing, endangered 91-year-old man.

Linton Lowe was reported missing by his wife on Wednesday evening from their home on Dogwood Drive SW.

Linton’s wife told officers that she last saw him at around noon.

He is five feet, five inches tall, weighs around 279 lbs., has brown eyes, and is bald.

Police said Lowe has been diagnosed with dementia and may be driving his gray 2000 Ford Taurus.

If you spot him, please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4975.

