Atlanta police searching for 2 suspects after multiple break-ins at home

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department are searching for two suspects who can be seen entering a home in northwest Atlanta.

Yesterday, police responded to a burglary call at a residence just before midnight. When police arrived, they spoke to the victim who said while they were out of town, their home had been broken into twice, once on June 10, and again on June 13.

Surveillance video provided by APD shows two masked men walking up the steps of the home, breaking into the home, and also shows the men exiting the home.

The men, also reportedly stole several items from the home, APD says.

Police say because the investigation is active, they are unable to provide an exact location for where the multiple incidents occurred, however, they did tell Channel 2 Action News the incidents occurred in the areas of Northside Drive NW and W Conway Dr NW.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at here, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

