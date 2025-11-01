16-year-old, 12-year-old siblings disappear on Halloween night in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find two children who disappeared on Halloween night.

Elijah Davis, 12, and Brenna Eaves, 16, were reported missing by their mother. They were last seen leaving their home at 605 Fern Brooks Dr. SW at approximately 9:45 p.m. Friday.

Police said the siblings were last seen getting into a vehicle, possibly heading to a party at an unknown location.

Davis is described as standing approximately 4 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and orange hoodie, black pants, and had his face painted.

Eaves is described as being approximately 5 feet tall and weighing 150 lbs, with straight light brown hair extending to the middle of her back, and blue-green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and a pink jacket.

The Atlanta Police Department is urging anyone with information about where the missing children may be to contact 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 404-546-5531.

