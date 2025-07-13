Atlanta police officer among those injured in crash on I-20

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer was injured in a crash on Interstate 20 West on Saturday night.

The crash happened on I-20 near Capitol Avenue.

Atlanta police said the officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passengers of the other vehicle involved in the crash were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Initially all lanes were closed, but as of 11 p.m., traffic cameras showed one right lane was open.

Police have not yet released details on what caused the crash.

