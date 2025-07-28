Atlanta police looking for missing woman with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a missing woman.

Tamiyah Williams, 18, was last seen leaving 2043 Brewer Boulevard SW on Friday.

She was reported missing by her mother.

According to her mother, Tamiyah is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

She was last seen wearing an Army scarf, a black shirt and pants, with black Nike Jordans shoes.

She is five feet, four inches tall, and weighs approximately 160 lbs.

If you see her, please call the Atlanta police adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.

