Atlanta police looking for man with dementia, Alzheimer’s disease who has been missing since Sunday

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking the public to be on the lookout for an endangered man who has been missing since Sunday.

Jose Morgan-Best was reported missing by his sister. He was last seen Sunday, Aug. 31 at 1170 Winsor St. SW.

Police said he is diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

He was last seen wearing a black or blue shirt and possibly a “Veteran” hat.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

