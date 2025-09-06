Atlanta police looking for man missing since July

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.

Taylor Seligman, 32, was reported missing by his mother on Sept. 3.

He was last seen in the area of Cheshire Bridge Road NE and Piedmont Avenue NE on July 19.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 120 lbs., and has green eyes and red hair.

His mother told Channel 2 she has been driving around areas she believes he may be in to search for him.

If you see him, please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

