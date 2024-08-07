Atlanta police looking for man accused of groping woman then running away

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man they say fondled a woman he didn’t know as she walked down the street.
On August 2, at approximately 9:10 am, officers responded to 1197 Peachtree Street NE and spoke to a woman who said as she was walking into a nearby business, the man walked up behind her and groped her buttocks.
Immediately following the fondling, he ran away.
She said the man was wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, white sneakers, and a blue backpack.
Anyone who knows his identity is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
You can also visit www.StopCrimeAtl.org or text “CSA” and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
