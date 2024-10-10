Atlanta police join forces with other law enforcement for street racing crackdown

ATLANTA — More than three dozen people face charges after a significant crackdown on street racing across metro Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department collaborated with multiple agencies in a month-long operation, known as “Operation Burnt Out,” resulting in the arrests of people linked to illegal street racing and takeovers.

Chief Darin Schierbaum from the Atlanta Police Department highlighted the dangers associated with these activities.

“Street racing is illegal. Street racing is dangerous and it is not a victimless crime,” he said.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in northwest Atlanta, where law enforcement officials explained the comprehensive effort to address the problematic street racing scenes.

The intersection at Northwest 17th Street and Northside Drive had previously been the scene of such incidents.

Both police and prosecutors have taken significant steps to ensure offenders face the consequences.

Part of the crackdown included the enactment of a new law allowing charges against those who attend, promote, or organize illegal racing events.

Deputy Chief Shelly Faulk from the Fulton County Solicitor General’s Office mentioned the penalties offenders face.

“Individuals can receive up to 12 months in jail, a $1,000 fine, as well as the suspension of their driver’s license,” Faulk said.

Despite the usual outcomes being plea deals, prosecutors are focusing on repeat offenders.

“We are going to file to have probation revoked, bringing that person back before the court so then that judge hopefully revokes their probation to jail time,” Faulk said.

The operation also led to the seizure of multiple guns, highlighting the violent criminal histories of some suspects.

Police noted the presence of automatic weapons and traffic accidents resulting in shootings and attacks on law enforcement officials.

Atlanta Police Department acknowledges the collaborative effort, giving credit to partnerships with the Fulton County and Clayton County Sheriff’s offices, as well as the Chamblee, South Fulton, Decatur, and College Park police departments.

