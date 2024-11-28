Atlanta police investigating shooting death of 52-year-old man overnight

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man overnight.

Police say they responded to a person shot call at 1162 Booker Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a 52-year-old man who had been shot.

When medical personnel responded to the scene and assessed the victim, it was determined he died on scene.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene to further investigate and say their investigation is ongoing.

