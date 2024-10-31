Atlanta police investigating bomb threat on Memorial Drive

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a bomb threat.
According to police, someone phoned in a bomb threat at 655 Memorial Drive SE.
Police are at the scene investigating.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Suspect arrested after ‘hit list’ posted with names of students from 2 Cobb schools
- GA teen died after being beaten with a pipe. 5 people now face murder charges
- 28 years later, John Doe doused in kerosene, set on fire was missing Atlanta man
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group