Atlanta police arrest suspected street racers

Three men were arrested after Atlanta police broke up a gathering of street racers.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, at around 10 p.m., officers responded to 50 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. to reports of a group of street racers meeting in a large parking lot.

When officers arrived, most of the vehicles had already left, but three cars were blocking traffic at an intersection so other vehicles could drive away and head towards the interstate.

Both Atlanta Police officers and Georgia State Patrol troopers were able to stop the three vehicles that were blocking the intersection.

Police identified the three drivers as Agbaw-Ebai, Markus Patterson, and Dwayne Young.

Their cars still had tread residue from laying drag in the intersection.

Agbaw-Ebai was charged with impeding the flow of traffic, racing on highways and/or streets, and operating an unregistered vehicle.

Patterson and Young were charged with impeding the flow of traffic and racing on highways and/or streets.

Their cars were impounded.

