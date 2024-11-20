Atlanta police arrest man suspected in deadly stabbing

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man accused in a deadly stabbing.

On Monday, at approximately 4:45 pm, police responded to 1296 Murphy Avenue SW to reports of a stabbing.

They found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

An EMT determined the victim was in critical condition and he died at the scene a short time later.

Investigators with the homicide unit responded to Murphy Avenue to investigate the stabbing.

On Tuesday, police arrested Damion Bradberry, 34 for the murder.

Bradberry was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

