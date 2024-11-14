Atlanta police arrest man accused of stabbing 78-year-old man to death

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department say they have arrested a man accused of stabbing a 78-year-old man to death earlier this month.

Police say on Nov. 3 just before 8 a.m., Atlanta Police Zone 2 Officers responded to reports of a person stabbed at 2129 Fairhaven Circle NE.

When they arrived, they found the victim with multiple stab wounds. On Tuesday, APD learned the victim died from his injuries.

On Wednesday, homicide investigators secured arrest warrants for Claude Jayy and charged him with murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Jayy is currently housed inside of the Fulton County Jail.

