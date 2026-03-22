Atlanta PD on high alert due to ‘teen takeover’ threat

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police increased patrols Friday after a social media post sparked concerns about multiple teen takeovers this weekend.

For months, agencies have been grappling with the threat of these gatherings, and police say social media is fueling their growth. Posts often spell out where to go, when to show up and even include backup locations.

Ekaette Kern, BrandSavor Media and Marketing, told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter that platforms like TikTok, which many teens use to communicate, can help them stay a step ahead of law enforcement.

“Word of mouth, going viral with real-time group chats — all of that is built into the TikTok platform, so we’re going to see these casual meet-up groups escalate faster than most people realize,” Kern explained.

Gil Deitch with Deitch + Rogers Attorneys said the constant resharing of posts can blur the lines of responsibility, making it difficult to pinpoint who organized an event in the first place. However, he added that parents can still be held accountable for their children’s actions.

“There’s the criminal side and the civil side. As we know, a parent can be indicted for criminal negligence or responsibility, and potentially face civil charges for their child’s conduct if they were aware something was going to happen,” Deitch said.

Atlanta Police say they recovered nearly a dozen guns after responding to the last teen takeover along the Beltline and will be monitoring social media throughout the weekend while increasing patrols.

The city of Atlanta has a curfew from midnight to 6 a.m. Friday through Sunday. The Solicitor General’s Office said it will pursue increased charges and penalties for anyone arrested during these events.

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