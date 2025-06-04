Atlanta officials cut ribbon on another project to make Old Fourth Ward new again

ATLANTA — A building along Boulevard in Northeast Atlanta is part of the continuing effort to make the city’s Old Fourth Ward brand new.

“We can’t become another California, where housing is so expensive and nobody can afford it—and we end up with whole areas of unhoused people because we don’t have this,” Dorthey Hurst said.

It’s called Cypress 595. It’s what some call the “new look of affordable housing.”

“Oftentimes when people talk about affordable housing and they’re not well-versed in it, they kind of have negative assumptions about it,” Atlanta City Councilmember Amir Farokhi said.

The city and developer Wingate Companies teamed up to replace the crime-ridden Bedford Pines housing project.

“Affordable housing is not easy to do today, and it’s in great need,” Wingate CEO Mark Schuster said.

One of the challenges was to avoid pricing out the longtime residents.

“It’s development without displacement,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

The project is part of the master plan known as City Lights, which is reshaping this community. It’s affordable housing that doesn’t look like it.

“When I walked in, I was shocked. I said, ‘Oh wow! I would live here! It’s absolutely gorgeous,'” Hurst said.

