Atlanta nonprofit celebrates moms the day before Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day came a day early for some moms in Atlanta.

The nonprofit Hosea Helps hosted its “Mommy and Me” event in southwest Atlanta today.

Volunteers gave out meals as well as baby supplies like wipes and diapers.

Mothers also got other essential items and gift cards to Walmart.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group