Atlanta native Gucci Mane to perform at Hawks home opener

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane will perform at halftime of the Atlanta Hawks home opener later this month.

The Hawks announced on Tuesday that the rapper, whose real name is Radric Davis, will be taking over the court with a halftime performance.

Gucci last performed at a Hawks game back in 2023.

Each year, the Hawks have different performers at halftime, many who have Atlanta ties. Last year, Atlanta rappers Killer Mike and JID performed at halftime of games.

“Hawks’ basketball is back, and I am excited to perform at halftime,” Gucci Mane said in a news release. “The energy is always electric at State Farm Arena, and I am sure to put on a performance that will be incredibly memorable for all Hawks’ fans.”

Atlanta hosts the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. For tickets to the game, click here.

