Georgia vs. Georgia Tech football game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2025

ATLANTA — The annual Georgia vs. Georgia Tech football game will have a new location next season.

The game, which shifts each year from Athens to Atlanta will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2025, J. Batt, the Director of Athletics at Georgia Tech, announced Tuesday.

Batt said that AMB Sports and Entertainment, who owns the stadium, will give the athletic department a $10 million guarantee to play the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2025.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He called the $10 million it a “transformative revenue lift for Tech Athletics.”

Batt said the game will return to Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2027.

UGA has won the last six meetings in the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry. The Yellow Jackets last defeated the Bulldogs in 2016.

The two teams will match up on Nov. 29 in Athens for this year’s version of the rivalry, which you can watch LIVE on Channel 2, the new home of SEC football.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Habitat for Humanity dedicates 6 new homes in honor of former Pres. Jimmy Carter’s birthday (WSB-TV)

©2024 Cox Media Group